Dhurandhar 2 Expands Universe As Vicky Kaushal Reprises Uri Role As Major Vihaan Reports

Dhurandhar 2: Dhurandhar 2 is set to get a powerful boost as Vicky Kaushal joins the sequel in an extended cameo. Reprising his iconic Uri role, he steps into Aditya Dhar's expanding cinematic universe

The upcoming sequel Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be bigger in scale and star power. Industry sources reveal that Vicky Kaushal has joined the cast in an extended cameo. What makes his entry special is that he reprises his popular role of Major Vihaan Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike. Director Aditya Dhar has reportedly integrated the character into Dhurandhar's storyline, subtly linking two successful films into a shared universe. Vicky's appearance is expected to include high-impact action sequences, adding fresh excitement to the sequel.

While fans expected Akshaye Khanna to return as Rehman Dakait, his role in Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly been scaled down. Instead of a full-fledged presence, he will appear only in selected flashback scenes. This change may disappoint some viewers, but it also signals a shift in narrative focus, making space for new characters and story arcs in the sequel.

Aditya Dhar appears to be playing a long game with Dhurandhar 2. By bringing Major Vihaan into the story despite timeline differences between Uri and Dhurandhar, the director is laying groundwork for a connected cinematic universe. Reports suggest Vicky Kaushal filmed his portions even before the first Dhurandhar released. The collaboration also rekindles Dhar and Kaushal's creative partnership, which was earlier planned to continue with The Immortal Ashwatthama, a project shelved due to budget constraints. Now, Dhurandhar 2 may serve as the new launchpad for future spin-offs.