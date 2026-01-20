Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog Cover High Alert Issued In 12 Districts
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The chill has eased up in the Telugu states, but thick fog is rolling in. In some districts, the fog is so intense it's like a blizzard, making folks scared to step out at night and in the morning
A high-pressure system is causing weather changes. Cold winds from the north are lowering temps in the Telugu states, bringing dense fog that's expected to last a few more days.
Fog makes highway travel risky with visibility at 300m. Post-Sankranti travel causes jams on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway. Morning flights are canceled. Intense fog in 6 districts.
Thick fog is hitting Telangana, especially eastern districts. Experts warn of intense fog in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and others. The fog may spread and last a few days.
The chill has eased in Telangana. Lowest temps are now 13.7°C in Adilabad and 13.8°C in Medak. Other lows range from 15.6°C to 18.2°C. Adilabad recorded a high of 33.8°C.
In Hyderabad, the average low is 17.5°C. By area, Rajendra Nagar hit a low of 13.5°C and Hayathnagar 13.6°C. Other lows: Hakimpet 15.2, Patancheru 15, Dundigal 16.4, and Begumpet 17.5.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment