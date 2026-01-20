IND Vs NZ: 6 Players Who Could Be India's Game-Changers In T20I Series Against New Zealand

After a 2-1 ODI series defeat, Team India turns its focus to the T20I series against New Zealand. The spotlight is on six players whose form and impact across departments could play a decisive role in shaping the series.

Team India will begin their final preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 when they take on New Zealand in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with the opening game taking at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday, January 21.

Recently, the Men in Blue suffered a setback as they lost their first home ODI series to New Zealand, making the T20I leg all the more important for India to regain confidence, bounce back, and gain momentum before heading into the T20 World Cup 2026, where they will aim to defend their crown on home soil as co-hosts alongside Sri Lanka.

On that note, let's take a look at six players who could be India's game-changers in T20Is against New Zealand.

The left-handed opener, Abhishek Sharma, is expected to unleash his firepower at the top, providing explosive starts for Team India. The 25-year-old is known for his ability to take down the bowlers from the outset and shift momentum quickly with his aggressive strokeplay.

Abhishek was India's standout T20I batter in 2025, amassing 859 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 42.95 and an astonishing strike rate of 193.46 in 21 matches. In his T20I career so far, the Punjab batter has a strike rate of 188.02 and smashed 73 sixes out of 180 boundaries, meaning 40% of his boundaries have come through maximums, underlining his impact as a power-hitter at the top order.

Once Abhishek Sharma gets into his groove, he is likely to pose a serious threat to New Zealand's bowling attack.

Another Indian player who is expected to hog the spotlight in the T20I series against New Zealand is Hardik Pandya. Hardik is a reliable all-rounder for the Men in Blue, delivering his best with the bat and ball.

In December last year, the 32-year-old made a remarkable comeback after two months of injury layoff in the T20I series against South Africa, amassing 142 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 71 and an impressive strike rate of 186 in four matches. Hardik Pandya featured in two matches for Baroda in theVijay Hazare Trophy and aggregated 208 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 104.00 and a strike rate of 169.10.

Hardik is heading into the T20I series against New Zealand in form, expected to influence the game with his finishing ability, power-hitting, and a knack for picking crucial wickets.

The mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is expected not only to lead India's spin bowling attack but also to play a crucial role in controlling the middle overs, breaking partnerships, and building pressure on the New Zealand batters.

Ever since his return to the T20I setup in 2024, the 33-year-old has picked 53 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 12.94 in 27 matches. Interestingly, in India's last three home T20I series against Bangladesh, England, and South Africa, Varun Chakravarthy was the highest wicket-taker, with 29 wickets in nine matches, showcasing his ability to dominate the middle overs.

Varun is expected to be once again the go-to bowler in the middle overs, using his variations and clever flight to stifle the Kiwis' batting line-up in the T20I series.

Ishan Kishan is all set to make a comeback in international cricket after two years and will bat at No.3 in the absence of Tilak Varma, as confirmed by India skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The southpaw was selected to the India squad for the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026 based on his impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In SMAT 2025/26, Ishan was the highest run-getter of the tournament with 517 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 57.44 in 10 matches. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the left-handed batter smashed a 33-ball century against Karnataka and scored 125 off 39 balls.

Set to don the Indian jersey after two years, Ishan Kishan is expected to seize every opportunity to anchor the innings, accelerate when needed, and provide explosive firepower at the top.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav endured a rough patch in 2025. The flamboyant batter failed to score a single fifty and scored just 18 runs at an average of 13.62 and a strike rate of 123.16.

Despite a slump in form, Suryakumar Yadav has often expressed his confidence in himself to bounce back from the rough patch he endured. In the press conference on the eve of the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur, Suryakumar stated that he has not changed his batting style despite a lean run of form, but will continue to stick to his natural style of batting.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just around the corner, Suryakumar Yadav will look to make a statement in the T20I series against the Kiwis, regain his lost rhythm, and provide the Men in Blue with explosive firepower in the middle order.

The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to open the bowling, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, with the new ball. However, more likely, the Punjab pacer is entrusted with the task of handling the death overs if early breakthroughs are secured, allowing him to use his yorkers, variations, slower deliveries, and wide lines to restrict New Zealand in the final overs. '

Since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024, Arshdeep has picked 31 T20I wickets, the most by an Indian pacer in the format. The 26-year-old is the leading wicket-taker for Team India in T20Is with 110 wickets in 72 matches.

Arshdeep Singh is expected to play a key role for Team India throughout the T20I series against New Zealand.