MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Blues Festival Celebrates a Decade of Music with Expanded 2026 Program appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Costa Rica Blues Festival will mark an important milestone in February 2026, celebrating 10 years of blues music in Costa Rica with an expanded, weeklong series of events. Over the past decade, the festival has evolved from a small local gathering into a recognized international event that attracts musicians and audiences from Costa Rica and the United States.

The centerpiece of the anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Club Campestre Griego in Grecia, Alajuela. The outdoor venue, known for its green spaces and relaxed atmosphere, will host more than 12 consecutive hours of live music, making it one of the longest-running single-day music festivals in the country.

This year's lineup features a strong mix of American and Costa Rican blues artists, emphasizing collaboration and cultural exchange. Leading the bill is Terrie Odabi, a respected blues and soul vocalist from California whose career includes performances at major festivals and venues across North America and Europe. Odabi will headline and close the Saturday program with a powerful evening performance.

Joining her on stage will be a group of highly regarded U.S. blues musicians. Jimmy Carpenter a veteran saxophonist known for his work with some of the genre's top names, will be featured throughout the event. Mikey Junior, an energetic harmonica player from Philadelphia, will perform and also act as the festival's master of ceremonies, guiding audiences through the day's performances.

Blues guitar enthusiasts will also find plenty to enjoy. Craig Thatcher, from Pennsylvania, is well known for his acclaimed tribute shows honoring Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix, while Sparky Parker, a Houston-based guitarist, brings a distinctly Texas blues sound to the Costa Rican stage. Together with local artists, the lineup reflects the diversity within modern blues music.

Beyond the performances, the Costa Rica Blues Festival is known for its comfortable, community-oriented setting. Festivalgoers can enjoy food and drink vendors, shaded seating areas, open lawns, and access to a swimming pool, making it easy to spend the entire day at the venue. The event welcomes families, longtime blues fans, and newcomers alike.

The anniversary celebration extends beyond Saturday with a full schedule of satellite events throughout the week. These include intimate club shows, jam sessions, and special appearances at various venues, offering audiences a closer look at the artists while spreading the festival's impact across multiple communities.

Festivities conclude on Sunday, February 22, 2026, with the popular Blues, Brews & BBQ event. Designed as a relaxed daytime gathering, the event pairs live blues performances with craft beer and barbecue, providing a social and informal finale to the weekend's celebrations.

For many North American expats living in Costa Rica, the festival has become an annual highlight-combining familiar musical traditions with Costa Rica's welcoming culture and warm climate. As it enters its second decade, the Costa Rica Blues Festival continues to strengthen its role as a meeting point for music, community, and international friendship.

Additional information, including the complete weekly schedule and ticket sales, can be found at .

The post Costa Rica Blues Festival Celebrates a Decade of Music with Expanded 2026 Program appeared first on The Costa Rica News.