Russia Spreads About 400 Posts About“Decline Of West” In One Day - SPRAVDI

In particular, about 400 manipulative materials were used to promote claims about the"crisis in relations" between the US and the EU, the"collapse of the European Union," and the alleged inability of European countries to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing SPRAVDI monitoring results.

According to monitoring, about 5,000 materials mentioning Ukraine were posted in one day on 110 Internet resources that systematically spread disinformation. This volume exceeded the number of publications in 820 authoritative foreign media outlets. Thus, more than 55% of foreign-language content about Ukraine came from resources involved in Russian foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI).

The intensification of hostile narratives took place on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The main goal of the coordinated attacks was to discredit Ukraine's and the EU's diplomatic efforts in the negotiation process for a peaceful settlement. In addition, Russia continues to promote fakes about Ukraine as a“failed state,” manipulating the topic of the energy crisis and creating the illusion of the occupiers'“military successes” to justify aggression.

The propaganda paid particular attention to legitimizing its actions through fake appeals, in particular by publishing about 250 publications about “Putin's invitation to the 'board of peace.'”

According to SPRAVDI, the Pravda, Sputnik, RT, and other networks, which are systematically involved in Russian interference and information manipulation operations, were actively used to disseminate manipulative content.

