Türkiye's Remittances Flow To Georgia Shows Strong Growth In Dec. 2025

Türkiye's Remittances Flow To Georgia Shows Strong Growth In Dec. 2025
Data obtained by Trend from the Georgian National Bank indicates that the annual growth rate of money transfers from Türkiye to Georgia is 28%. Thus, Türkiye ranks 7th among the top 29 countries sending money to Georgia.
The leading three countries in this category are the United States, Italy, and Russia, with inflows of $63.7 million, $58.7 million, and $43.5 million, respectively.
Overall, the total volume of money transfers from abroad to Georgia reached $338 million, marking a 18.4% increase compared to September 2024, while $40.8 million was transferred from Georgia abroad during the same period.
