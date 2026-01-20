Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye's Remittances Flow To Georgia Shows Strong Growth In Dec. 2025

2026-01-20 09:04:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. In December 2025, Türkiye's money transfers to Georgia amounted to $11.7 million, accounting for 3.5% of the country's total inflow volume.

Data obtained by Trend from the Georgian National Bank indicates that the annual growth rate of money transfers from Türkiye to Georgia is 28%. Thus, Türkiye ranks 7th among the top 29 countries sending money to Georgia.

The leading three countries in this category are the United States, Italy, and Russia, with inflows of $63.7 million, $58.7 million, and $43.5 million, respectively.

Overall, the total volume of money transfers from abroad to Georgia reached $338 million, marking a 18.4% increase compared to September 2024, while $40.8 million was transferred from Georgia abroad during the same period.

Trend News Agency

