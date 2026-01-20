CM Omar Holds Pre-Budget Consultations

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday began pre-budget consultations with key departments ahead of the Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, scheduled to commence on February 2.

An official spokesperson said the chief minister reviewed departmental priorities, assessed public needs and underlined the need to align proposals with the overall development objectives of the Union Territory. He stressed that the upcoming budget should focus on people-centric initiatives, efficient service delivery and inclusive growth to ensure balanced development across all regions.

Omar, who also holds the finance portfolio, held extensive deliberations with departments including Power Development, Housing and Urban Development, Finance, Revenue, General Administration, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, and Information and Information Technology.

The meetings were attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Ashish Chander Verma, Additional Chief Secretary Power Development Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya, along with administrative secretaries and senior officers from the concerned departments.

According to the spokesperson, the consultative process will continue on January 21 and January 22, during which the chief minister will hold discussions with 15 other key departments to finalise priorities and proposals.