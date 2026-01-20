India To Withdraw Officials' Families From Dhaka
New Delhi's move comes weeks before parliamentary elections are to be held in Bangladesh.
Given the security situation, as a precautionary measure, we have advised the dependents of our officials in the high commission and posts to return to India, official sources said.
The mission and all posts in Bangladesh continue to remain open and operational, they said.
