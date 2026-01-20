Srinagar MACT Awards ₹32.54 Lakh In 18-Year-Old Accident Case

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Srinagar, has awarded Rs 32.54 lakh along with interest as compensation to the family of a skilled labourer who died in a tractor-trolley accident in Reasi district nearly 18 years ago.

MACT, Presided over by Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, held the Insurance Company liable to pay the compensation within 30 days.

According to the claim petition, Dev Raj, a skilled labourer, had hired a tractor-trolley on December 18, 2008, to transport bajri for the construction of his house. While travelling in the trolley as the owner of the goods, the vehicle bearing registration number JK14A-6023 met with an accident near Zero Morh, Chasana, after the driver lost control due to rash and negligent driving. The trolley plunged into a deep gorge, causing fatal injuries to Dev Raj, who died while being taken to hospital.

An FIR under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A RPC was registered at Police Station Reasi.

The Tribunal rejected the contentions by the Insurance Company that Raj was travelling unauthorizedly in the offending vehicle and there was no insurance cover for covering the risk of occupants or passengers travelling in the offending vehicle. The insurance company had also claimed that it has not received any premium, from the owner of the offending vehicle, for covering the risk of the occupants of the persons of such type travelling as an occupant or passenger in the vehicle.

The Tribunal held that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the tractor-trolley and the deceased was travelling as owner of the goods, not as a gratuitous passenger.

The insurance company, the Tribunal said, failed to prove breach of policy conditions regarding driving licence, permit, or unauthorized occupancy.