Omar Rejects Bifurcation, Says NC Will Defend J&K Unity

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asserted that no power on earth would be able to divide Jammu and Kashmir on regional or religious lines as long as the plough-bearing flag of the National Conference continues to fly across the Union Territory.

He was addressing the concluding session of the two-day Party Block Presidents' Convention in Jammu. The convention, which began a day earlier, was chaired by NC President Farooq Abdullah.

Addressing party functionaries, the chief minister highlighted what he described as his government's pro-people and pro-Jammu initiatives, including enhanced ration quotas, free bus rides for women, increased pension amounts, free land for landslide victims and the restoration of the historic Darbar Move. He said focused interventions in tourism, road connectivity, healthcare, education and recruitment were putting Jammu back on the path of progress and development.

Taking a sharp dig at BJP leaders, Omar Abdullah said those who halted the Darbar Move or celebrated the closure of a medical college could not claim to be well-wishers of Jammu. He warned that divisive and narrow politics had harmed the region in the past and would continue to do so, adding that the National Conference government would not allow such politics to take root.

Reiterating his opposition to any attempt to bifurcate the region, he said that as long as the National Conference remains strong, no force can divide Jammu and Kashmir. Targeting Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, the chief minister said the talk of bifurcation was driven by personal political ambition.“If he wants to be chief minister, why only Jammu and not the entire Jammu and Kashmir? If ambition drives him so much, he should contest Jammu municipal elections,” he said.

He further remarked that BJP leaders' dreams of ruling would not extend beyond Kanak Mandi and Raghunath Bazaar, asserting that the people of the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions would never support divisive agendas. Such politics, he said, would only damage Jammu's interests, which the National Conference remains committed to protecting.

The chief minister also reaffirmed the party's long-standing commitment to secularism, stating that despite being a Muslim-majority region, the people of Jammu and Kashmir chose to align with a secular India and have remained steadfast despite sustained propaganda from across the border.

Several senior leaders attended the convention, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma, Members of Parliament Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan and Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, and other party leaders and legislators.