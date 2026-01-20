Republic Day: Frisking, Vehicle Checks Intensified Across Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday intensified frisking and checking operations across several parts of the Valley to ensure peaceful and incident-free events.Witnesses said that police teams were deployed in and around Sopore town, including busy areas such as Iqbal Market, key road crossings, and the Sopore railway station. Vehicles and pedestrians were thoroughly checked during the operation.Similar security measures were reported from other areas of Baramulla, Kupwara, and Anantnag districts, where nakas were established at multiple entry and exit points. Private and passenger vehicles were stopped for inspection, while pedestrians were frisked and their identity cards verified.Officials said the intensified checking forms part of a heightened security drill aimed at ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations across the region.The exercise comes on a day when security forces recovered a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) from Tappar village along the Srinagar–Baramulla National Highway during a routine sanitisation operation on Tuesday morning.Officials said the device was detected in time and subsequently destroyed on the spot by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage or injury.An official said security arrangements across the Valley are in place and forces are prepared to deal with any eventuality. He assured that all necessary measures have been taken to maintain peace and ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations.

Deal Firmly With Elements Threatening Public Safety: DGP

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday reviewed the security scenario and operational preparedness in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations.

The DGP chaired a comprehensive security review meeting at the District Police Office in Ganderbal, where he assessed the prevailing law and order situation, counter-terrorism preparedness, crime control measures, and overall security arrangements in the district, a police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, Prabhat stressed the need for heightened alertness, foolproof security planning, intensified area domination, and strong intelligence-based operations to prevent any untoward incident. He underlined that all necessary measures must be taken to ensure peaceful and incident-free Republic Day celebrations.

Addressing the officers, the DGP directed them to deal firmly and decisively with anti-national elements who pose a threat to public safety, peace, and tranquillity. He reiterated a policy of zero tolerance towards activities inimical to national security and asked officers to intensify operations against such elements.