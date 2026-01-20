MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A fresh weather advisory has been issued as back-to-back western disturbances (WDs) are forecast to affect Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days, prompting authorities to warn of rain, snowfall and possible disruption in vulnerable areas.

Officials said widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall is expected across Jammu and Kashmir, with heavy precipitation at isolated places. The main weather activity is likely on January 23 and January 27, particularly across the Kashmir Valley, including Gulmarg and adjoining areas of Baramulla district.

The Meteorological Department has cautioned that the upcoming weather systems may also trigger landslides and gusty winds at vulnerable locations, and has advised people to plan their activities accordingly in the coming days.

The advisory was issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate Gulmarg on Tuesday, based on inputs from the India Meteorological Department Srinagar. According to the forecast, an intense western disturbance is likely to impact the region from January 22 to January 24, followed by another spell from the night of January 26 to the forenoon of January 28.

In view of the forecast, residents of the Gulmarg sub-division, especially those living in upper reaches, hilly slopes and avalanche-prone areas, have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement and refrain from venturing into high-altitude zones until weather conditions improve.

The advisory has also imposed strict traffic restrictions. Movement of heavy motor vehicles, including buses and trucks, as well as vehicles not fitted with anti-skid chains, has been prohibited on the Tangmarg–Gulmarg road and the Tangmarg–Babareshi road in both directions until further orders.

Officials including the Tehsildar Tangmarg, Station House Officer of Police Station Tangmarg, Duty Officer of Police Post Babareshi and personnel deployed at traffic checkpoints have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the advisory. Vehicle owners, drivers, transporters and tourists have been asked to comply with the instructions to prevent accidents, traffic congestion and inconvenience.