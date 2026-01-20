MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Green Impact Partners Announces Corporate Update

January 20, 2026 7:56 PM EST | Source: Green Impact Partners

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") provides an update on the progress of its previously announced senior debt repayment process.

"The GIP team is encouraged by the continued progress toward the repayment of our senior debt. Following completion later this month, our focus is back to the Future Energy Park financial close and construction," said Jesse Douglas, CEO. "While 2025 presented some timing challenges, we are in the final stages of repaying our senior debt and are excited to advance our flagship project though to construction."

Strategic Transactions Update

GIP has continued down the previously announced dual process of refinancing and asset sale. The Company has completed definitive documentation with the prospective buyer, with preparation for potential closing before the end of January. In addition, GIP concurrently continues to work with the prospective lender on the refinancing with a targeted close before the end of January. The Company has also completed the previously announced private placement financing.

Leadership Updates

GIP has made targeted updates to its leadership structure to align the team with its near-term priorities, with a focus on the Future Energy Park. As part of this alignment, Nikolaus Kiefer, a co-founder of GIP, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Kiefer brings extensive public markets experience, with the VP Finance and broader finance team remaining in place, ensuring continuity across all financial operations and reporting.

About Green Impact Partners Inc.

Green Impact Partners is forging a path towards a sustainable future by turning waste into energy. With a focus on renewable natural gas (RNG) and bioenergy projects, our mission is to acquire, develop, construct, and operate facilities that not only produce energy but also play an important role in waste reduction and lowering emissions. Our comprehensive approach spans the entire project life cycle, from idea generation through construction to ongoing operations. In addition to our RNG and bioenergy projects, GIP maintains a current portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities in Canada, alongside a solids recycling business in the United States.

Traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'GIP', the Company invites you to join us in our journey. For more information about the Company, please visit .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Nikolaus Kiefer

Chief Financial Officer

(236) 476-3445

...

Media Inquiries:

...

Cautionary Statements and Future Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and expectations of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP" or the "Company") to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated timing, structure and completion of the repayment of the Company's senior debt; the proposed sale or refinancing of certain assets; the completion, timing and terms of any definitive agreements with prospective buyers or lenders; the availability, timing and amount of financing; the anticipated ability of counterparties to complete transactions; the advancement of the Future Energy Park through financial close and into construction; the use of proceeds from financings; and the Company's future plans, priorities and strategic objectives.

Certain forward-looking statements relate to transactions that are subject to the execution of definitive agreements, receipt of regulatory and other approvals, satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions, availability of financing, and the continued cooperation of counterparties. Any such transactions, including those contemplated by letters of intent, term sheets or other preliminary or non-binding arrangements, may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the risk that proposed transactions are delayed, restructured or not completed; the risk that definitive agreements are not executed or are terminated; changes in market conditions; availability and cost of financing; counterparty risk; regulatory, environmental and permitting risks; operational risks; construction and development risks associated with RNG and bioenergy projects; changes in applicable laws, policies or regulations; commodity price fluctuations; changes in demand for renewable energy and related products; and general economic, financial, political and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company are described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Green Impact Partners