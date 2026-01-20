Liberty Gold Advances Black Pine Project Permitting With Acceptance Into FAST-41 U.S. Federal Permitting Framework

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the“Company”) is pleased to report that its Black Pine Oxide Gold Project (“Black Pine”), located in southeastern Idaho, has been accepted into the U.S. Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Committee Council (“FPISC”) FAST-41 process (the“FAST-41”) as a“Covered Project”.

Acceptance as a Covered Project provides access to the full range of FAST-41 benefits with a coordinated permitting timetable and project advisor. This will support enhanced interagency coordination, transparency and accountability as federal and state agencies advance environmental review and permitting activities for Black Pine. The Company anticipates entering a structured schedule coordination period over the next 60 days with the relevant agencies, after which an updated, publicly available permitting timetable is expected to be posted to a U.S. government permitting dashboard.

“Inclusion of the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project into the FAST-41 federal permitting framework is an important milestone for Liberty Gold and reflects the quality, maturity, and readiness of the project,” stated Jon Gilligan, President and CEO of Liberty Gold.“We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the FPISC in supporting the inclusion of Black Pine in the FAST-41 process. As a brownfield development with extensive environmental baseline studies already completed, Black Pine is well positioned to benefit from the enhanced coordination, transparency, and accountability that FAST-41 provides as permitting activities progress.”

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke commented,“This is an important step for Liberty Gold and for Idaho workers. Projects like this mean good-paying jobs, local investments and long-term economic opportunity for rural communities. The Trump administration's focus on efficient permitting is helping projects move forward and keeping America competitive.”

The Company continues to advance Black Pine along parallel workstreams, including feasibility-level engineering, continuing environmental baseline studies, and both state and federal permitting. Liberty Gold remains focused on maintaining its critical path permitting objectives for Black Pine and will provide further updates as milestones are achieved.

Black Pine is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in the Great Basin and benefits from existing infrastructure, a large mineral endowment, and a supportive mining jurisdiction.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S. focused gold development company building and advancing a pipeline of gold assets in the Great Basin, one of the world's most productive and mining friendly gold regions. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southern Idaho, a large scale, past-producing run-of-mine heap leach system being advanced through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. Liberty Gold also controls the Goldstrike Project in Utah, which remains an important part of the Company's U.S. gold asset portfolio. The Company's strategy is to responsibly develop high quality, long-life gold projects in supportive jurisdictions, led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development and delivering long term value.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca

