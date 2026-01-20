Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call
On February 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust is scheduled to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.
Conference Call Details
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.800.715.9871, access code 4950066
International Dial-In Number: 1.646.307.1963, access code 4950066
Replay Conference Call Details
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.800.770.2030, access code 4950066
International Dial-In Number: 1.609.800.9909, access code 4950066
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is the largest, pure-play owner, operator and developer of medical outpatient buildings in the United States.
Additional information regarding the Company can be found at.
Ron Hubbard
Vice President, Investor Relations
P: 615.269.8175
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment