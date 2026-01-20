Penta Security Expands Cloudbric Managed Rules Service To Three Additional Regions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity company, announced the expansion of its AWS Marketplace rule group, Cloudbric Managed Rules, to three new regions: Mexico, Thailand, and Taipei, Taiwan.

This service expansion aligns with AWS WAF's (Web Application Firewall) regional additions, as Penta Security rapidly onboards to these regions to deliver world-class web security environments to AWS WAF users globally. Cloudbric Managed Rules previously expanded its service coverage to Calgary, Canada, and Malaysia in April, and with this latest expansion, now extends its global service coverage to a total of 33 regions. Penta Security is currently offering six managed rules on the AWS Marketplace: ▲OWASP Top 10 Rule Set, ▲Malicious IP Protection, ▲API Protection, ▲Bot Protection, ▲Tor IP Protection, and ▲Anonymous IP Protection.

Cloudbric Managed Rules is Korea's first AWS Marketplace rule group, which offers a collection of managed rules for AWS WAF. While AWS WAF is a self-service solution that requires advanced security knowledge and dedicated expertise users to manage security rules directly, Cloudbric Managed Rules can be applied immediately through the console via subscription, enabling web security implementation without professional technical knowledge. Beyond ease of application and management, its excellence has been proven through achieving the highest detection rates among competing products in a comparative report by the Tolly Group, a world-renowned IT performance testing organization.

"With this regional expansion, companies in Mexico, Thailand, Taipei, Taiwan, and more regions can now access a security solution that is both simple and powerful," said Taejoon Jung, Director of the Planning Division at Penta Security. "Penta Security plans to continue expanding its service coverage to ensure customers can experience world-class web security wherever they are located around the globe."