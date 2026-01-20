Anna Qink Studio Launches Creative Studio, Merging Japanese-Inspired Manga Art With Contemporary Fashion Storytelling
A Creative Studio with Global Vision and manga fashion art
The Creative Lab emerges as a space for experimentation and cross-disciplinary collaboration, integrating runway photography, illustration-driven fashion campaigns, and digital storytelling. The lab bridges Japanese-inspired aesthetics with contemporary street style, offering brands new ways to connect with global audiences through illustrated narratives.
Capsule Collection with an international brand
The first collaboration from the Creative Lab materialized in a capsule collection with an international fashion brand, where illustration takes center stage. The project features graphic pieces and visual assets that amplify the studio's identity and expand its advertising potential. The collection blends accessible design with a unique illustrated narrative, showcasing Anna Qink Studio's commitment to creating visual universes that transcend borders.
Statement from Anna Qink
“This Creative Lab is an invitation to explore hybrid aesthetics and elevate illustration as a communication tool. Our collaboration reflects our dedication to working with global brands to build projects that inspire and resonate worldwide.”
Open Call for Collaboration
Anna Qink Studio's Creative Lab is open to new partnerships with fashion brands and international projects seeking innovation through illustrated storytelling and social media campaigns. To explore opportunities, visit /creative-storytelling-lab
