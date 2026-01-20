SMARTWIZ+ Art Debuts In The United Kingdom, Reinventing Family Memories With E Ink Art Tech

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- JAPANESE-DESIGNED SMARTWIZ+ art: NOW AVAILABLE ACROSS THE UK TO STRENGTHEN FAMILY BONDS THROUGH ART

JAPANESE INNOVATION COMES TO BRITAIN -- Disign Incorporated is proud to announce the official UK launch of SMARTWIZ+ art. Following its successful debut in Japan, this Japanese-designed digital art frame is now available to help British families transform their most precious memories into gallery-quality masterpieces using the latest E Ink Spectra 6 technology.

REDEFINING FAMILY CONNECTION THROUGH JAPANESE DESIGN

Designed with the precision and minimalist aesthetic of Japanese craftsmanship, SMARTWIZ+ art features a slim, lightweight body that harmonizes with any living space. Unlike conventional digital frames, it is built to foster heartfelt communication between loved ones. Through a dedicated smartphone app, family members can instantly share original artwork and display messages on the frames of friends and family, ensuring a constant connection even when apart.

THE MAGIC OF ARTISTIC TRANSFORMATION

The SMARTWIZ+ art experience allows users to reimagine everyday moments as meaningful works of art.

By combining freely available generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini with the SMARTWIZ+ art mobile app, users can create original images and ideas-and then transform them into beautiful e-paper artwork.

Using the app, photos and AI-generated creations can be rendered with three artistic effects specifically optimized for electronic paper:

・SKETCH: A refined artistic finish with delicate, hand-drawn line work.

・OIL PAINTING: Rich texture and depth inspired by classic masterpieces.

・NEO-POP: A modern, vibrant style with bold, pop-colored expression.

SMART HOME INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY

SMARTWIZ+ art is designed for the modern household, featuring Matter-compatible functionality to receive notifications from other smart devices. This allow the frame to display specific text or images in response to home status changes, making it a functional yet beautiful addition to a connected home.

True to its vision of "Sustainable Choices for a Lasting Future," the frame is a pioneer in eco-friendly technology:

・ENERGY SAVINGS: E-paper technology reduces power consumption by 99 percent compared to conventional displays.

・LONG BATTERY LIFE: A high-capacity battery provides approximately 30 days of continuous use on a single charge.

・ONE FRAME, ONE TREE: Through this program, Disign Incorporated facilitates the planting of one tree for every product purchased via Tree-Nation.

AVAILABILITY AND PURCHASE INFORMATION

Following its successful debut in Japan, SMARTWIZ+ art is now officially available in the United Kingdom.

TO PURCHASE SMARTWIZ+ art, PLEASE VISIT: Amazon Store

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

・DISPLAY: 7.3-inch Spectra 6 EPD (800x480 pixels, 127 ppi).

・CONNECTIVITY: Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and Thread 1.4 protocol.

・POWER: Built-in 3.7V, 3000mAh battery with USB-C charging.

・DIMENSIONS: 198.18(H) x 134.18(W) x 16.30(D) mm; Weight: 360g

ABOUT DISIGN INCORPORATED Based in Yokohama, Japan, DISIGN Inc. specializes in the smart transformation of transportation infrastructure, including railway information displays and smart bus stops, enhancing both urban safety and convenience. In the smart home field, we develop and market IoT devices compliant with international standards such as Matter and Thread, enabling seamless connectivity between homes and broader ecosystems. Guided by the vision

Official Website: