Schmitt Waterproofing Introduces New Online Specials & Basement Protection Offers

"Schmitt Waterproofing"Schmitt Waterproofing announced the launch of a new offers section on its website, making it easier for homeowners to access limited-time savings and bundled waterproofing solutions. The section features a free basement and foundation inspection, a seasonal waterproofing special with 10% savings, and a total basement protection package offering up to $750 in savings. The update helps homeowners quickly explore services, schedule inspections, and choose solutions that fit their needs and budget.

Cumming, GA - January 20, 2026 - Schmitt Waterproofing is excited to announce the launch of a new offers section on its website, giving homeowners an easier way to access limited-time savings and bundled waterproofing solutions. The newly added section highlights value-driven services designed to protect basements, foundations, and drainage systems from seasonal water intrusion.

With changing weather patterns, heavy rainfall, and increased groundwater pressure, basement water problems can escalate quickly. Through this new online update, Schmitt Waterproofing is making it simpler for property owners to schedule inspections, explore proven waterproofing solutions, and choose packages that match their needs and budget.

This new section features three primary offers: a FREE Basement & Foundation Inspection with a Personalized Waterproofing Plan, a Seasonal Waterproofing Special with 10% savings on proven solutions, and a Total Basement Protection Package offering savings up to $750. These offers are now available directly on the company website for quick access.

Waterproofing & Foundation Services Offered by Schmitt Waterproofing

Schmitt Waterproofing provides complete basement waterproofing and foundation protection services designed to help homeowners prevent water intrusion, moisture buildup, and structural damage. Their team focuses on identifying the real cause of basement and foundation issues and applying long-term solutions that protect the property year-round.



Schmitt Waterproofing assists homeowners needing basement leak repair in Milton, Cumming, Alpharetta, Roswell, and surrounding areas, using inspection-based methods to locate water entry points and correct them with the right waterproofing approach instead of short-term surface patching.

Their services include interior waterproofing systems, drainage improvements, sump pump installation and replacement, basement crack sealing, and crawl space moisture control. These systems are designed to manage groundwater pressure, redirect water away from foundations, and keep basements dry during heavy rains. In addition, Schmitt Waterproofing provides grading and exterior drainage correction to help stop water from pooling around homes. The company also supports structural protection services, including work related to retaining walls in Cumming, Milton, Alpharetta, Roswell, and surrounding areas, helping reduce soil movement and water pressure that can affect foundation stability.

About the Company

Schmitt Waterproofing is a trusted provider of basement waterproofing and foundation-related solutions in Cumming, GA, helping homeowners protect their properties from leaks, groundwater pressure, and long-term moisture damage. The company focuses on inspection-based recommendations, reliable installation practices, and long-term prevention strategies for residential properties throughout its service regions.