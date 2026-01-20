MANHATTAN, NY - Couples considering divorce mediation as an alternative to traditional litigation face varying costs depending on multiple factors. Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Ryan Besinque of The Law Office of Ryan Besinque ( ) explains how mediation costs are determined and how couples can manage expenses while reaching fair settlements.

According to Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Ryan Besinque, a typical divorce mediation in New York City can cost between $5,000 to $9,000 total, which is far less expensive than traditional litigation. The cost includes one to several mediation sessions, preparation of a settlement agreement, and assistance with filing necessary paperwork with the New York County Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street. The total cost depends on how quickly the couple reaches an agreement and how complex their financial situation is.

"If a case is simple and an agreement is reached quickly, the total cost may fall on the lower end of the range," explains Besinque. "Couples with complicated assets, business interests, or contentious custody disputes often need more sessions, which increases the total expense." Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Ryan Besinque emphasizes that divorce mediation is a process where a neutral third party helps the couple reach an agreement on all aspects of their divorce.

The mediator facilitates communication, helps the couple understand legal options, and guides them toward solutions that work for both parties. Unlike a judge, a mediator does not make decisions for the couple. Instead, the mediator creates a structured environment where issues like property division, child custody, spousal support, and other matters can be discussed.

Manhattan rates are often higher than other parts of New York because of the borough's elevated cost of living and premium legal fees. Some mediators with extensive experience or specialized training in complex financial matters charge even more. Mediators with extensive experience or specialized training charge higher rates, while those who are also practicing attorneys bring legal knowledge that can be valuable when interpreting New York divorce statutes or drafting complex settlement provisions.

"Newer mediators may charge less but still provide excellent service for straightforward cases," notes Besinque. "However, complex situations involving multiple properties, business interests, or contentious custody disputes typically benefit from more experienced mediators, despite the higher hourly rate."

Mediation costs may extend beyond the mediator's fees. Couples might need to consult other professionals to reach informed decisions on certain issues. Financial advisors or accountants can help with the tax implications of asset division decisions. Real estate appraisers determine fair market values for property. Business valuation professionals assess company worth when one spouse owns a business. Child specialists provide input on custody arrangements that serve children's best interests.

Many couples also hire attorneys to review the final settlement agreement before signing. This consultation helps clarify rights and confirms that the agreement protects interests. While not required, attorney review adds to the overall cost of mediation but can provide valuable peace of mind.

Attorney Besinque points out that couples can reduce mediation costs by preparing thoroughly before the first session and staying focused during discussions. The more organized and cooperative the couple is, the fewer hours they will pay for. Starting by gathering all financial documents before mediation begins is essential. Collecting bank statements, tax returns, mortgage documents, retirement account statements, credit card bills, and any other records showing income, assets, and debts means financial disclosure forms can be completed quickly.

"Couples who arrive at mediation with a clear understanding of their positions often reach an agreement faster because they waste less time on exploratory discussions," adds Besinque.

During mediation sessions, staying on topic and avoiding bringing up past grievances that do not relate to the terms of the divorce saves money. Every time the conversation veers off course, the couple is paying for time that does not move them toward resolution. Keeping the focus on practical issues like property division, support payments, and parenting schedules is essential. Knowing when to compromise is also important, as holding firm on every single issue prolongs the process and increases costs.

Mediation may not be applicable in some cases. If domestic violence, child abuse, or severe power imbalances exist in the couple's dynamics, mediation may not be safe or effective. In those situations, working with an attorney who can protect interests in court is advised.

The mediation process typically involves multiple sessions where the couple works through each issue systematically. Once an agreement is reached on all terms, the mediator helps draft a settlement agreement. This agreement becomes the foundation of the divorce when filed with the New York County Supreme Court in Manhattan at 60 Centre Street.

