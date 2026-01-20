Natural Medicine Practitioner In Ardmore, PA, Marks 15 Years Helping Main Line Patients Address The Root Cause Of Illness

Ardmore, PA - Live Well Holistic Health Center and Dr. Martin Orimenko celebrates 15 years of serving the Main Line community with natural, integrative healthcare solutions. Since opening in 2010, the practice has become a trusted resource for patients seeking alternatives to conventional medicine, offering personalized treatment plans that address underlying health imbalances rather than simply masking symptoms.

Dr. Martin Orimenko and his wife Traci relocated to the Philadelphia area to be near family, bringing decades of combined expertise from previous practices in St. Louis and Sausalito. The practice's reputation has grown so significantly that former patients from these cities continue to fly to Pennsylvania for treatment. "I combine all of my training and experience treating over 10,000 patients to achieve the best outcomes," says Dr. Martin Orimenko, a respected functional medicine doctor in Ardmore, PA.

The anniversary milestone reflects a deep commitment to comprehensive care. "I believe that we can restore health and vibrancy by making the right dietary changes, doing cleanses when needed, adding natural supplements such as herbs and vitamins, and making lifestyle changes," Dr. Orimenko explains. This philosophy guides every aspect of the practice, from initial consultations to ongoing wellness support.

Live Well Holistic Health Center offers diverse therapeutic modalities, including halotherapy in Ardmore, PA through the innovative Salt & Sauna service, natural treatment for depression in the Main Line, PA for emotional and physical wellness, and kinesiology in Ardmore, PA to identify energetic imbalances. Traci Orimenko, co-founder and practice manager, notes, "Our patients appreciate having access to multiple healing modalities under one roof, all guided by Dr. Orimenko's expertise in naturopathy, nutrition, gentle chiropractic, Ayurveda, and acupressure."

The 15-year anniversary coincides with recent achievements, including the practice's tenth consecutive Best of the Main Line award for Natural Medicine.

Take the first step toward vibrant health with a proven natural approach. Visit to discover comprehensive services and schedule your consultation today.