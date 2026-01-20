Gold Investments Goes“Times Square” As Gold Hits All-Time Highs And The U.S. Dollar Continues To Shrink

Beverly Hills, Ca - Jan 20, 2026 - As gold prices surge to historic highs and confidence in the U.S. dollar continues to erode, Global Gold Investments has taken its message straight to the heart of America's financial consciousness with a bold Times Square billboard campaign urging Americans to protect their retirement savings by moving out of paper currency and into physical gold.

With inflation persisting, national debt rising, and the U.S. dollar's purchasing power shrinking, investors are increasingly buying gold as a proven hedge against economic instability. Gold and silver prices continue to climb, reflecting what many financial experts see as a clear warning signal: the dollar is weakening, and retirement portfolios heavily tied to fiat currency are at a growing risk.

According to Jimmie West Jr., President and CEO of Global Gold Investments, the Times Square campaign is designed to spark urgent action.

"Gold hitting record highs is not a coincidence-it's the market sounding the alarm," said West. "Americans have worked their entire lives to build retirement savings, and those savings are being quietly eroded by inflation and a shrinking U.S. dollar. Now is the time to get out of paper assets into real, tangible wealth."







As retirement plans face mounting pressure, more Americans are exploring options to buy gold as a long-term store of value. Unlike fiat currency, gold has historically maintained purchasing power through economic downturns, currency devaluation, and market volatility.

One of the fastest-growing strategies for retirement protection is a gold IRA, which allows investors to shift a portion of their existing retirement accounts into physical gold and silver-often without triggering immediate tax consequences. As concerns over the U.S. dollar intensify, gold IRAs are becoming a cornerstone of retirement bolstering strategies nationwide.

Global Gold Investments' Times Square presence underscores the urgency of the moment. In one of the world's most visible financial districts, the campaign sends a clear message: waiting could mean paying more later, as gold prices continue to reflect the dollar's declining strength.

To help Americans make informed decisions, Global Gold Investments is offering a Free Gold IRA Kit to educate investors on safeguarding retirement savings through precious metals. The guide covers how to buy gold, how gold IRAs work, and why physical gold remains one of the most trusted stores of value during times of economic uncertainty.

"As the dollar shrinks, gold rises-and that's not a trend people can afford to ignore," West added. "Education is the first step, and our free gold guide gives Americans the clarity they need to take control of their financial future."







About Global Gold Investments

Global Gold Investments is a trusted provider of precious metals education and investment solutions, helping Americans protect their wealth through physical gold and silver. With a focus on retirement protection and long-term financial stability, the company specializes in gold IRAs, currency swaps, and investor education during times of economic uncertainty.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Readers should consult a qualified advisor before making investment decisions.