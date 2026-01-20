Cabinet IQ Opens New Nashville Location, Bringing Premium Custom Kitchen Design And Remodeling To Middle Tennessee

MENAFN - GetNews) Cabinet IQ announces the opening of its newest location in Nashville, Tennessee, offering homeowners expert custom kitchen design, high-quality cabinetry, countertops, and full-service kitchen remodeling. The expansion brings Cabinet IQ's proven design process and craftsmanship to the heart of Middle Tennessee.

Nashville, TN - Jan 20, 2026 - Cabinet IQ, a trusted leader in custom kitchen design and remodeling, is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new location in Nashville, Tennessee. This expansion marks an important milestone for the company as it brings its signature blend of design expertise, premium materials, and personalized service to homeowners throughout Nashville and the surrounding Middle Tennessee communities.

Cabinet IQ has built a strong reputation for transforming kitchens into functional, beautiful spaces that enhance everyday living while increasing long-term home value. With the opening of the Nashville location, local homeowners now have access to a comprehensive, start-to-finish kitchen remodeling experience designed to eliminate guesswork and streamline the renovation process.

A Complete Kitchen Design Destination

The Cabinet IQ of Nashville showroom is thoughtfully designed to inspire homeowners at every stage of their remodeling journey. Customers can explore a wide selection of cabinet styles, finishes, hardware options, and countertop materials, allowing them to see and feel the quality firsthand. Whether homeowners are looking for classic, traditional kitchens or modern, contemporary designs, the showroom offers solutions to match a wide range of tastes and budgets.

Cabinet IQ's experienced designers work closely with each client to understand how they use their kitchen and what matters most to them. From layout optimization to material selection, every design is customized to align with the homeowner's vision, lifestyle, and long-term goals.

Full-Service Kitchen Remodeling in Nashville

Cabinet IQ of Nashville offers a complete suite of kitchen remodeling services, including:



Custom Kitchen Design tailored to maximize space and functionality

Custom and Semi-Custom Cabinets crafted for durability and style

Countertops, including quartz, granite, and other premium materials Professional Project Management to ensure smooth execution from start to finish

By handling every aspect of the project under one roof, Cabinet IQ minimizes delays, improves communication, and delivers consistent results homeowners can trust.

Serving Nashville's Growing Housing Market

Nashville's rapid growth and diverse housing styles make it an ideal market for Cabinet IQ's design-forward approach. From historic homes needing thoughtful updates to new construction requiring modern layouts, the Nashville location is equipped to serve a wide variety of remodeling needs.

“Our goal with Cabinet IQ of Nashville is to raise the standard for kitchen remodeling in the area,” said Rich Walker, owner of Cabinet IQ of Nashville.“Homeowners deserve a clear, guided process and high-quality results they can be proud of. We're excited to bring our design expertise, craftsmanship, and customer-first mindset to Nashville and become a trusted partner for homeowners throughout the region.”

A Customer-First Remodeling Experience

One of the hallmarks of Cabinet IQ is its commitment to transparency and education. From the initial consultation through final installation, homeowners are kept informed at every step of the process. Advanced design tools allow clients to visualize their new kitchen before construction begins, while detailed project planning helps set realistic expectations for timelines and budgets.

This customer-centric approach reduces stress and helps homeowners feel confident in their investment. Cabinet IQ's team takes pride in delivering not just beautiful kitchens, but an overall experience that is organized, efficient, and enjoyable.

Investing in the Nashville Community

Cabinet IQ of Nashville is committed to becoming an active member of the local community. By working with local suppliers, hiring skilled professionals, and supporting neighborhood growth, the company aims to build long-term relationships throughout Middle Tennessee.

As the Nashville location grows, Cabinet IQ plans to expand its local partnerships and continue providing homeowners with dependable remodeling solutions that enhance both comfort and resale value.

Looking Ahead

The opening of Cabinet IQ of Nashville represents the company's continued dedication to growth and excellence in kitchen design and remodeling. With a proven process and a passionate local team, the Nashville location is poised to help homeowners create kitchens that are as functional as they are beautiful.

Homeowners in Nashville and surrounding areas are invited to visit the showroom and schedule a personalized consultation to begin their kitchen transformation.

For more information about Cabinet IQ of Nashville, visit the company website or call (615) 912-8431