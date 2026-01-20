The Bath Remodeling Center Shares Bathroom Design Trends Homeowners Are Choosing In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



As the new year begins, The Bath Remodeling Center is highlighting the bathroom design trends Triangle homeowners are embracing in 2026.

From Cary and Raleigh to Durham, Wake Forest, and Apex, homeowners are looking for bathrooms that combine modern style, everyday comfort, and long-term functionality.

One of the biggest trends is a move toward clean, open designs that make bathrooms feel brighter and more spacious. Walk-in showers with sleek glass enclosures, low-threshold entries, and contemporary fixtures are replacing traditional tubs and bulky shower doors. These updates not only enhance the look of a bathroom but also improve accessibility and ease of use.

The Bath Remodeling Center also sees growing interest in materials that are both stylish and easy to maintain. Homeowners are choosing durable wall systems, moisture-resistant flooring, and modern finishes that resist mold, staining, and wear. These materials help bathrooms stay beautiful while reducing the need for constant upkeep.

Another popular trend for 2026 is personalization. From custom tile patterns and built-in shelving to upgraded lighting and hardware, homeowners want bathrooms that reflect their taste while supporting their daily routines. Smart storage solutions and thoughtful layouts are making bathrooms more organized and more comfortable. To see before-and-after photos of recent bathroom transformations, please click her.

By incorporating today's design trends, Triangle homeowners can enjoy bathrooms that look great and work better for their lifestyles. The Bath Remodeling Center remains committed to helping Cary, Raleigh, Durham, Wake Forest, and Apex residents bring their vision to life with high-quality, professional bathroom remodeling services.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit thebathremodelingcente or call (919) 467-0900.