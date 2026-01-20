Burnett Law Office Highlights Rising Commercial Vehicle Crash Risks Across Arizona's Most Dangerous Roadways

MENAFN - GetNews)



Burnett Law Office is bringing attention to the growing danger of commercial vehicle crashes across Arizona as the new year begins, especially along several highways that continue to see a disproportionate number of severe and fatal accidents.

With trucking traffic and commuter congestion both increasing in early 2026, Arizona drivers face heightened risks when sharing the road with large commercial vehicles.

Some of the most dangerous corridors for commercial truck and freight traffic include I-93 between Las Vegas and Wickenburg-often referred to locally as Bloody Alley because of the frequency and severity of crashes involving large vehicles. This stretch of highway has become notorious for deadly wrecks due to high speeds, heavy freight traffic, and limited access to emergency services.

Interstate 10 also remains one of the most dangerous routes in the state. The stretch between Blythe on the California border and Phoenix is heavily traveled by commercial trucks moving goods between Southern California and Arizona. This constant flow of large vehicles increases the risk of high-impact crashes, particularly when fatigue, speeding, or equipment failures are involved.

Within the Phoenix metro area, several roadways stand out for their elevated crash rates involving commercial vehicles:



I-10 from Phoenix to Tucson, which consistently ranks among Arizona's highest for serious and fatal crashes

I-17 through greater Phoenix, where dense commuter traffic mixes with heavy truck traffic

U.S. 60 through the East Valley, including Tempe, Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, and Apache Junction, where daily congestion leads to frequent commercial vehicle collisions I-40 in Northern Arizona, a major freight corridor with a high number of fatal truck-related crashes

These are not just statistics; they represent families whose lives are changed in an instant. Commercial vehicle crashes are often far more destructive than typical car accidents because of the size, weight, and force involved, leaving victims facing catastrophic injuries, financial strain, and long-term recovery.

Commercial trucking accidents also involve complex liability, with responsibility potentially shared between drivers, trucking companies, cargo loaders, and vehicle manufacturers. Burnett Law Office works to uncover violations such as hours-of-service breaches, improper maintenance, overloaded trailers, and unsafe driving practices that commonly contribute to these devastating crashes.

As traffic continues to increase along Arizona's busiest freight routes in 2026, Burnett Law Offic encourages drivers to stay alert around commercial vehicles and to seek legal guidance after serious collisions so their rights are protected and all responsible parties are held accountable.

About Burnett Law Office

Burnett Law Office represents individuals and families throughout Arizona who have been injured in serious accidents, including commercial truck and vehicle collisions. The firm is dedicated to holding negligent parties accountable and helping victims pursue the compensation they need to move forward.

To learn more, visit burnettlawa or call (480) 347-9116.