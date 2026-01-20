Telliant Systems Earns National Recognition On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List

MENAFN - GetNews) Telliant Systems has been recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. The company secured the No. 3,878 position after achieving 96 percent revenue growth over the past three years, reflecting steady momentum driven by strategic execution and strong client partnerships.

The Inc. 5000 is widely regarded as one of the most competitive benchmarks of private company performance in the U.S., highlighting organizations that demonstrate exceptional growth despite shifting economic and market conditions. Telliant Systems' inclusion on the 2025 list underscores its ability to scale sustainably while continuing to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Telliant Systems is a U.S.-based custom software development and product design firm that partners with organizations to modernize legacy systems, build digital products, and accelerate time-to-market. The company offers end-to-end delivery across strategy, UX, and UI design, engineering, quality assurance, and project management, enabling clients to move from concept to launch with confidence and clarity.

This marks the second time Telliant Systems has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list, following its initial recognition in 2020. The repeat inclusion reflects long-term consistency rather than short-term acceleration, highlighting sustained investments in talent, scalable delivery processes, and trusted client relationships across industries.

Company leadership attributes this achievement to the dedication of the Telliant team and the continued trust of its clients. With a focus on collaboration, technical excellence, and measurable outcomes, Telliant Systems has positioned itself as a reliable partner for organizations navigating increasingly complex technology landscapes.

Beyond individual company rankings, the Inc. 5000 provides a broader snapshot of the economic impact of high-growth private businesses. Collectively, companies on the 2025 list generated hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue and supported millions of jobs, reinforcing the critical role entrepreneurial organizations play in innovation and economic growth.

Looking ahead, Telliant Systems plans to deepen its focus on emerging technologies, expand delivery capabilities, and support more clients in building scalable, future-ready software products. The 2025 Inc. 5000 recognition not only reflects past performance but also signals the company's ongoing commitment to delivering technology solutions that create meaningful, real-world impact.