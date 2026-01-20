A Powerful Lenten Witness In Story And Sound: Voices From The Passion By Rev. Henry Malone

Just in time for the sacred seasons of Lent and Easter, Rev. Henry Malone presents Voices from the Passion / Voice Dramas for Lent & Easter, a moving historical novel and dramatic work that brings the Passion of Jesus Christ to life through voices rarely heard-those who stood outside the Church, yet stood closest to the Cross.

Written as both a historical novel and a dramatic presentation for church use, Voices from the Passion is a unique and courageous testimony. The story unfolds through the perspectives of Pontius Pilate, the Apostle Peter, and Caiaphas the High Priest, three figures bound together by history, conscience, fear, and truth. Each voice offers a deeply human lens through which the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ are revealed.

Unlike traditional Passion narratives told from within the community of faith, this work dares to speak from the margins -from those who questioned, denied, condemned, or politically maneuvered around Christ. In doing so, Rev. Malone addresses a modern audience that often struggles with belief, doubt, and the reality of the resurrection. These voices speak directly to skeptics, seekers, and wounded believers, offering a testimony that is honest, unsettling, and ultimately redemptive.

Designed specifically for Lenten worship, dramatic readings, and Easter observances, Voices from the Passion is meant not only to be read, but performed. The text invites deep, raw emotion-silence, tension, regret, fear, and hope-calling both readers and listeners into an immersive encounter with the Passion. Churches will find it especially valuable as a dramatic alternative to traditional readings, allowing congregations to experience the story of Christ's suffering in a fresh and deeply personal way.

Though dramatic in form, the work is firmly grounded in historical context and theological truth. Rev. Malone draws upon biblical accounts, historical understanding, and pastoral sensitivity to ensure that each voice remains authentic and compelling. Pilate wrestles with power and responsibility. Peter confronts betrayal and restoration. Caiaphas struggles with authority, tradition, and fear of losing control. Together, their testimonies form a chorus that proclaims the Gospel-not through abstraction, but through lived human conflict.

At its heart, Voices from the Passion proclaims what Rev. Malone describes as “the Truth in Love.” It does not soften the reality of the Cross, nor does it avoid the cost of discipleship. Yet it speaks with compassion to those who find faith difficult, reminding them that doubt, fear, and failure were present even at the foot of Calvary-and that grace still prevailed.

This work is especially suited for pastors, worship leaders, drama ministries, and congregations seeking a meaningful and transformative way to observe Lent and Easter. It offers both artistic depth and pastoral purpose, encouraging reflection, repentance, and renewed faith in the risen Christ.

Voices from the Passion is more than a book-it is a witness. A proclamation. A call to listen anew to the story that changed the world.

Joy and Peace in Jesus Christ our Lord, Pastor Hank Malone