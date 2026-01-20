A Scholarly Bridge Between Covenant And Fulfillment: The Sacred Writing Of St. Matthew The Apostle By Rev. Henry Malone

A profound new contribution to New Testament scholarship, The Sacred Writing of St. Matthew the Apostle / An Address to the Children of Israel by Rev. Henry Malone offers readers a richly informed, theologically grounded exploration of the Gospel according to Matthew-the opening Gospel of the New Testament canon and a cornerstone of Christian faith.

As Volume 1 of The Biblical Scholarship series on New Testament writings, this work is both a devotional and academic achievement. Written with clarity, reverence, and scholarly rigor, Rev. Malone's study affirms the Gospel of Matthew as a deliberate testimony to Jesus Christ as God's promised Messiah-the Christ, the Son of David, the only begotten Son of God, true God and true Man, born of the Virgin Mary.

Originally composed for the Early Christian Church, the Gospel of Matthew stands uniquely positioned as a bridge between the Old Testament Scriptures and the salvation history of the New Testament. Rev. Malone carefully illuminates this continuity, showing how Matthew presents Jesus not as a break from Israel's story, but as its fulfillment. Through genealogy, prophecy, teaching, miracles, suffering, death, and resurrection, Matthew reveals-step by step-who the Christ is and what His earthly mission of salvation entails.

This volume distinguishes itself through its meticulous textual approach. Rev. Malone presents a Modern Received Eclectic Text thoughtfully compared with the earliest available codices, papyri, and unciales. By engaging these foundational witnesses to the Gospel text, the work provides readers with a deeper appreciation for the reliability, transmission, and theological richness of Matthew's account. Scholars, clergy, and serious students of Scripture will find this comparison invaluable for both study and teaching.

At its heart, however, The Sacred Writing of St. Matthew the Apostle is not merely an academic exercise-it is a call to discipleship. From the opening chapters to the Great Commission, Matthew's Gospel consistently portrays Christ as the One who gathers to Himself all who trust in His work, His Word, and His promises, and who live according to God's will. Rev. Malone underscores this unifying theme, reminding readers of Jesus' own declaration:“You are truly My disciples if you abide in My word.”

Subtitled An Address to the Children of Israel, the volume emphasizes Matthew's original audience while demonstrating the Gospel's enduring relevance for the whole Church. It highlights how Matthew speaks directly to Israel's hopes and expectations, while simultaneously opening the door of salvation to all nations-a vision that culminates in Christ's universal mission.

Rev. Henry Malone's work stands as a faithful guide for readers seeking to understand the Gospel of Matthew in its historical, theological, and textual depth. Whether approached as a scholarly reference, a teaching resource, or a devotional companion, this volume invites readers to encounter Christ as Matthew proclaimed Him: the promised Messiah, the fulfillment of Scripture, and the Savior who calls all people to abide in His Word.

The Sacred Writing of St. Matthew the Apostle sets a compelling foundation for The Biblical Scholarship series and offers a timely reminder that careful study of Scripture deepens not only knowledge, but faith itself.