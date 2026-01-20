New Strategy Service Helps Black Women In Call Centers Turn Ideas Into Fully Set-Up Service-Based Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) Adrienne Wheeler, founder of North Star Navigation Consulting, has launched a new clarity-first strategy service designed to help Black women working in call centers decide on and set up their own service-based businesses.







The service challenges the common belief that call center work is a career dead end. Instead, Wheeler positions call center experience as a strong foundation for entrepreneurship-highlighting transferable skills such as communication, problem-solving, active listening, and process management that are essential to running a successful service-based business.“Many women working in call centers already have the skills needed to run a business-they just haven't been shown how those skills translate,” says Wheeler.“What's missing isn't capability, it's clarity. Once they can see how their experience applies, everything shifts.”

Through 1:1 strategy calls, Wheeler helps clients move from idea overload to a clear, structured business foundation. The service focuses on decision-making and setup, supporting clients as they clarify their service offering, establish their business legally, and leave with a practical plan to execute-without pressure to quit their jobs or rush the process. Unlike traditional coaching programs or online courses, the strategy service prioritizes clarity before action, helping women make informed decisions about what kind of service-based business makes sense for their skills, schedule, and long-term goals.







The launch comes at a time when many call center professionals are seeking more autonomy and flexibility while maintaining financial stability. The service is now open to new clients, with limited availability for 1:1 strategy calls. For more information or to book a strategy call, visit .

