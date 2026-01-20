Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market To Reach USD 49.24 Billion By 2031 Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the automotive diagnostic tools market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to insights from Mordor Intelligence, automotive diagnostic tools market size in 2026 it is estimated at $40.06 billion, growing from 2025 value of $38.45 billion with 2031 projections showing USD 49.24 billion, growing at 4.19% CAGR over 2026-2031.

Modern vehicles rely heavily on onboard electronics to manage engine performance, safety systems, infotainment, and advanced driver assistance features. This shift has increased the need for accurate fault detection and real-time diagnostics. As a result, the automotive diagnostic tools market growth outlook remains positive, driven by demand from workshops, dealerships, fleet operators, and even individual vehicle owners seeking preventive maintenance solutions.

Key Market Trends

Shift to Software-Centric Diagnostics: The automotive diagnostic tools market is moving from basic code readers toward advanced, software-driven platforms that offer deeper system insights and broader vehicle coverage.

Connected and Remote Monitoring Solutions: Connected diagnostic tools enable remote vehicle health monitoring, helping detect potential faults early and reduce vehicle downtime and unexpected repair costs.

Diagnostics for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: Growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is driving demand for tools capable of analyzing battery systems, power electronics, and energy management components, reshaping automotive diagnostic tools market share.

Rising Demand from Fleet Management Services: Fleet operators increasingly rely on professional-grade diagnostic tools with analytics dashboards to optimize vehicle utilization, manage maintenance, and support sustained automotive diagnostic tools market growth.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry developments, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Market Segmentation

By Tool Type

OBD Scanners

Professional Scan Tools

Electric-System Analyzers

Pressure & Leak Testers

Code Readers

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine

Battery-Electric Vehicle

Hybrid & Plug-in Hybrid

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless / Bluetooth / Wi-Fi

By End User

OEM Dealerships

Independent Aftermarket Garages

Fleet Operators

By Geography

North America

South America

Middle east Africa

Europe

Asia pacific

Key Players

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Snap-on Incorporated

Denso Corporation

Conclusion

The automotive diagnostic tools market continues to advance in line with rising vehicle complexity and digitalization across the automotive industry. Insights from Mordor Intelligence indicate that demand will remain supported by increasing electronic integration, electrification, and the growing need for efficient maintenance solutions.

As diagnostic tools become more connected and software-driven, stakeholders across the value chain are expected to benefit from improved vehicle reliability and reduced lifecycle costs. The combination of evolving vehicle technologies, expanding service networks, and regulatory oversight positions the automotive diagnostic tools market growth on a stable path during the forecast period. Overall, the market outlook reflects sustained demand, competitive innovation, and a clear role for diagnostics in the future of vehicle maintenance.

Industry Related Reports

Automotive Parts Market: The Automotive Parts Market Report is Segmented by Type (Driveline and Powertrain, Electrical and Electronics, and More), Propulsion (Internal Combustion Engine, Battery-Electric Vehicle, and More), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and More).

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market: Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market Report is Segmented by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Display Type (LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED), Display Size Type (5-8 Inch, 9-11 Inch, More Than 12 Inch), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market: The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market is Segmented by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers and Micro Mobility, and More), Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Electric Vehicles), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), System Component (Speakers, and More), and Geography.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...