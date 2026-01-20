SWIT Powercell: A Premium Slot-In Battery Series For Sony, Canon, Nikon, And Fujifilm Cameras

MENAFN - GetNews)



SWIT Powercell: A Premium Slot-in Battery Series for Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm CamerasProfessional Broadcast Engineering Applied to Modern Mirrorless Workflows

Nanjing, China - January 20 th , 2026 - SWIT, a global leader in professional broadcast and cinematic tools for over two decades, today formally launched the Powercell camera battery series. These high-performance camera batteries are engineered for experienced photographers and filmmakers who require professional-grade battery reliability from their Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm camera systems, with slot-in compatibility, affordable pricing and charging features that make it easy to always have a charged battery ready.

SWIT has been trialling these batteries with professional users for several months, monitoring feedback, and, based on that experience, is now ready to make them available to all users worldwide. The Powercell series marks a significant transition for SWIT, bringing the rigorous engineering standards usually reserved for high-end broadcast environments and scientific space exploration programs to the broader prosumer and professional mirrorless market.

Professional Heritage, Consumer Accessibility

For years, SWIT has been a trusted name in the most demanding filming environments on Earth – and beyond. Having provided technology for global broadcasters and for scientific programs including space exploration, SWIT's reputation is built on the simple premise that equipment must perform without fault. Indeed, for SWIT, failure is not an option. The Powercell series translates this zero-failure philosophy into an affordable replaceable battery that's totally compatible with the industry's most prestigious camera brands.

Seamless Compatibility Without Compromise

Designed as a direct slot-in replacement, the Powercell batteries are 100% compatible with the original camera manufacturer's specifications for power supply and charging. They allow users to swap batteries in seconds while maintaining the exact shape, form and communication protocols of the original batteries.

In fact, SWIT engineers the Powercell series to match original battery performance while extending functionality for modern shooting needs. These batteries are anchored by premium cells from Panasonic, a manufacturer globally respected for stability and safety. This firm foundation, together with SWIT's experience serving the demanding needs of professionals, ensures a steady power output even during high-intensity burst shooting or high-bitrate 4K/8K video recording.

Intuitive, Reliable Charging, Anywhere

Integrated USB-C smart charging means users can charge their batteries directly via USB-C for efficient, safe charging from dedicated chargers, power banks, in-vehicle charge adapters, or even laptops. There's no need for bulky proprietary chargers – creators can make use of all these ubiquitous USB-C charge sources, and they can update charging equipment as new options become available.

Real-time power monitoring on the battery body, via instantly-visible built-in LED charge indicators, gives users an intuitive sense of the battery's remaining power, ensuring crews will avoid unexpected downtime during long production sessions. Unlike the costly batteries offered by camera-makers, SWIT batteries' affordability makes it cost-effective to quickly switch in fully-charged replacement cells on demand, continually. This provides the freedom for uninterrupted shooting, capturing the moment, the light, and the energy of performers and colleagues.

Engineered for Modern Workflows

As cameras are increasingly utilized for all-day shooting and for demanding long-form filmmaking, the cost of original manufacturer batteries can become a significant barrier for independent creators and production houses. The Powercell series addresses this by providing a more affordable solution that does not sacrifice original performance expectations, while adding meaningful workflow enhancements.

Safety remains a cornerstone of the Powercell design. Each unit features a reinforced, flame-retardant housing designed to withstand the rigors of field use, ensuring that the battery remains a reliable partner in the most demanding scenarios.

Empowering the Creative Community

By combining a professional broadcast pedigree with features like USB-C versatility and premium cell chemistry, SWIT offers a compelling narrative for the modern hybrid creator. Experienced users who have transitioned to high-end mirrorless systems for their professional work can now access the same level of power reliability once reserved for big-budget television and scientific research.

Availability and Pricing

First previewed at IBC last year, the PowerCell battery series is now shipping worldwide through authorized partners and leading e-commerce platforms, available on Amazon and open for pre-order on B&H Photo.

PowerCell Canon LP-E6P replacement battery:

MSRP: $39.

PowerCell Fujifilm NP-W235 replacement battery:

MSRP: $35.

PowerCell Sony NP-FZ100 replacement battery:

MSRP: $49.

PowerCell Nikon EN-EL15c replacement battery:

MSRP: $39.

About SWIT

SWIT Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1996, specialized in developing and manufacturing broadcast and film industry products, including 4K/UHD camera/studio monitors, wireless video transmission, pro-camera batteries, chargers and power solutions, on-camera lighting and studio lighting. SWIT headquarters are in Nanjing, China. SWIT Europe is based in Dusseldorf, Germany; and, in the US, SWIT America is in California. Over the years, SWIT has gained a great reputation worldwide for outstanding and innovative products. The company has established an international distribution network covering more than 100 countries and regions all around the world. Quality, reliability, creativity and compatibility are what you will find in SWIT, the trusted brand and trusted choice.

