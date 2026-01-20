Psychologist, Artist, And Cancer Survivor Marcie Swift Releases Whimsies & Wonders: Finding Joy Within The Chaos

Connecticut-based psychologist, therapeutic Celtic harpist, and visual artist Marcie Swift is here to enlighten us into a world of hope, resilience, and healing with the release of her new book, Whimsies & Wonders: Finding Joy Within the Chaos.

Swift is a four-time cancer survivor. She has dedicated her life to helping others find strength and beauty in difficult times. Her unique career spans psychology, music therapy, and art, all of which weave together in this new work. With each page, Swift pairs her luminous, dreamlike paintings with gentle words of guidance, creating a book that readers can turn to daily for comfort and renewal.

As someone who herself lived and experienced the harsh realities of cancer, this book was born out of Swift's own need to find joy when life felt uncertain. Through art, music, and reflection, this book will provide anyone with the tools to heal so that they can find their own moments of peace and light.

Whimsies & Wonders is not a traditional narrative. Instead, it is a collection of about 50 two-page spreads, each featuring a vibrant painting on one side and a short reflection on the other. The result is part art book, part meditation guide, and part personal journal of healing. Readers can open the book at random, take in an image and a sentence, and carry a spark of inspiration with them through the day.

As endorsements from psychologists, spiritual teachers, and readers affirm, the book has a rare power to both soothe and uplift. Swift's background and personal journey shine through, offering an authentic voice in a time when many seek calm within the noise of modern life.

About the Author:

Marcie Swift is a psychologist, therapeutic musician of the Celtic harp, visual artist, and a highly esteemed inspirational speaker. She has been described as having "a superpower that allows people to process pain and transform it." Marcie resides in Connecticut with her husband and exuberantly affectionate labradoodle.

