Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 5+ Key Companies Delveinsight

In December 2025, TJ Biopharma Co. Ltd announced a Phase III Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Plonmarlimab in Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory Rheumatic and Immunologic Disease-associated Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (Also Known as Macrophage Activation Syndrome [MAS]).

In December 2025, Electra Therapeutics Inc. conducted a study to Evaluate the Safety, Efficacy and Pharmacokinetics of ELA026 in Participants With Secondary Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH). Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis is a rare, aggressive and life-threatening syndrome of excessive immune activation. Secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH) is the most common form of this disease and is typically associated with several other clinical conditions (eg, malignancy associated HLH (mHLH), infection, or autoimmune disease).

The leading Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Companies such as Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Alpine Immune Sciences, Expression Therapeutics, and others. Promising Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Therapies such as Ruxolitinib, Dexamethasone, Etoposide, Emapalumab, Dexamethasone, NI-0501 and others.

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Overview

Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is a rare, life-threatening condition caused by an overactive, abnormal response of the immune system. The immune system is the body's natural defense system against foreign or invading organisms or substances. Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is a condition with different underlying causes. There are several names used to describe this condition. Familial hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (FHL) refers to genetic forms that are caused by an abnormal variant in a gene.

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Emerging Drugs Profile

Tabelecleucel: Atara Biotherapeutics

Tabelecleucel is a T cell therapy. It is currently in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and is being developed by Atara Biotherapeutics.

TQ05105: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

TQ-05105 is inhibitor of Janus kinase-2. It is currently in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and is being developed by Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group.

Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Companies

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Alpine Immune Sciences, Expression Therapeutics and others.

