“Mist of Akhlys Book Three” Concludes The Chronicles of Hadúr Epic Fantasy Trilogy

Calgary, Alberta - Epic fantasy readers can now experience the full arc of vengeance, magic, and destiny with the release of“Mist of Akhlys Book Three” in The Chronicles of Hadúr trilogy ISBN: 9781834381466; released by Tellwell Publishing December, 2025. The novel marks the powerful conclusion to author Michal Snaerravn's epic fantasy saga.

The Chronicles of Hadúr open with Curse of Ashmedei, introducing Amnon, a young Demonblood driven by revenge after the murder of his parents by Druids. Drawn into a deadly web of treacherous alliances, primeval magic, and political maneuvering, Amnon survives only through the aid of Cathair-an ancient Lycan who has lost his humanity. Together, they face ruthless enemies including Druids, Trollbloods, Trolls, Orcons, and forces aligned with the ominous Hell's Gate.

In the second volume, Golems of Beithir, Amnon closes in on his nemesis Beithir, a powerful Master Druid wielding dark powers drawn from Hell's Gate. As Beithir hunts him relentlessly, Amnon is forced into an uneasy alliance with the Trolls while the Druids and Trollbloods battle for control of the Hellgard Empire.

Mist of Akhlys brings the trilogy to its climactic conclusion. As war, intrigue, lust, and love converge, Amnon confronts not only his enemies, but also his own values and identity. Tempted by power and tested by loss, he must decide whether revenge will define him, or whether he can forge his own destiny amid the shifting balance of power in Arisea and the encroaching influence of Dark Gods.

With its richly detailed worldbuilding, morally complex characters, and TTRPG-inspired epic scope, The Chronicles of Hadúr trilogy appeals to fans of dark quest fantasy, tabletop roleplaying, and myth-driven storytelling. Snaerravn's world will continue to expand beyond the novels with the upcoming release of a free tabletop roleplaying game campaign.

The author will release The Staff of Amdren, a free TTRPG campaign set in the Hellgard Empire and led by the fearless Warlord Dornoll. Designed using familiar tabletop RPG mechanics, beta testing for Game Masters will begin in March 2026 and will be available through the author's website.

Michal Snaerravn is an outdoor enthusiast, martial artist, and lifelong science fiction and fantasy reader who has lived across seven cultures and reads in four languages. His diverse life experience is reflected in the layered political systems, moral ambiguity, and mythic depth found throughout The Chronicles of Hadúr.

Mist of Akhlys Book Three, along with the complete Chronicles of Hadúr trilogy, is available now on Amazon and through online book retailers.

BOOK SUMMARY: Author: Michal Snaerravn Email:... Website: Buy Link: Genre: Epic Fantasy Released: December 2025 PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781834381466 Publisher: Tellwell Publishing News source: Tellwell Publishing

“Mist of Akhlys Book Three” Concludes The Chronicles of Hadúr Epic Fantasy Trilogy