Yarmouk University Advances In Webometrics Ranking Jadara University Delegation Visits St. Petersburg Mining University

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Jan. 20 (Petra) - Yarmouk University has achieved significant progress in the Webometrics global ranking, while a delegation from Jadara University visited Russia's St. Petersburg Mining University to strengthen academic performance and enhance educational development.Yarmouk University rose to the 874th position globally in the Webometrics ranking, up from 1,730 in July 2025, reflecting comprehensive institutional efforts across academic, research, and digital domains. The improvement is attributed to coordinated work among academic and administrative units, development of the university's website content, increased digital presence, support for research and academic publishing, and enhanced efficiency of electronic systems and platforms, boosting visibility, impact, and openness indicators.University President Malek Alsharairi emphasized that global rankings present a genuine challenge for higher education institutions, requiring commitment to quality and institutional excellence, and affirmed the university's integrated development plan to continually enhance performance indicators and maintain its progress internationally. Ruba Bataineh, Vice President for Research, International Accreditation, and Rankings, expressed optimism about achieving further milestones in the coming period.Meanwhile, a delegation from Jadara University, led by Chairman of the Board of Directors/Director General Shukri Marashdh, University President Habes Zboun, and Vice President Iman Al-Bashiti, visited St. Petersburg Mining University, one of the world's oldest institutions, founded in 1773. They were received by University Rector Vladimir Litvinenko and Vice-Rector for International Activities Evgeny Lyubin, along with Dr. Maria Butina and Dr. Tatiana Blapanova from the Russian Omnes educational group.The hosting university emphasized the importance of fostering academic cooperation to create quality opportunities in applied education, research, and experience exchange.Marashdh stressed that partnerships with distinguished international universities focusing on practical and professional education are a strategic goal for Jadara University, aligning with its vision of global engagement and applied academic programs.Zboun noted that the visit would open new avenues for specialized academic programs in industry, craftsmanship, and vocational skills, directly linking education outcomes to development and labor market needs.Al-Bashiti commended St. Petersburg Mining University's achievements in practical education and simulation-based training for students.Both sides agreed to start remote lectures in February for Jadara's academics and students, focusing on industrial and vocational fields with simulation-based learning, with a formal cooperation agreement to follow based on a clear implementation plan. Joint collaboration and the development of specialized academic programs meeting labor market requirements were also discussed.