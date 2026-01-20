AJYC Launches Nationwide Initiatives In Celebration Of King's Birthday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) - The All Jordan Youth Commission (AJYC), the youth arm of the King Abdullah II Development Fund (KAFD), will launch a series of national and volunteer activities across governorates to mark the upcoming birthday of His Majesty King Abdullah II, under the slogan "On the Covenant of Loyalty, We Move Forward."According to an AJYC statement, the events will include a series of dialogue sessions and intellectual seminars featuring prominent national figures, including ministers, lawmakers, academics, retired military officers, directors-general, and representatives from the Moral Guidance Directorate and cultural departments. The sessions aim to highlight aspects of comprehensive national modernization, the King's vision for the economy from empowerment to achievement, and the pivotal role of royal initiatives in provincial development and their direct impact on society, drawing inspiration from the leader's spirit of creativity and dedication.Concurrently, the AJYC announced the launch of the "For Jordan, We Volunteer" volunteering project this month. The initiative seeks to institutionalize youth efforts in community service through diverse field activities tailored to each governorate. Activities will include tree-planting campaigns, blood donation drives, and environmental initiatives, as well as partnerships with the Hashemite Charitable Organization through clothing banks and Tkiyet Um Ali by volunteering in meal preparation, alongside other cultural and volunteer events.The commission affirmed that these activities aim to strengthen social solidarity and active citizenship, reflecting the spirit of giving and service inspired by the Hashemite leadership.