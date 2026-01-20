Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Stock Markets Plunge Amid Trump's Greenland Tariff Threats


2026-01-20 07:07:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Jan. 20 (Petra) - Major U.S. stock indices fell sharply on Tuesday, recording one of the steepest declines in recent weeks following new threats by President Donald Trump to impose tariffs related to Greenland.
The sell-off triggered widespread losses across Wall Street, with the technology sector hit particularly hard. Companies such as Nvidia, AMD, and Alphabet led the declines.
Ahead of the market close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped more than 850 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell over 550 points. The S&P 500 index declined by approximately 150 points.
Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil prices (West Texas Intermediate) rose to $60.53 per barrel.

Jordan News Agency

