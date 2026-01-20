Israeli Attacks On UNRWA Buildings In Jerusalem Aim At Erasing Palestinian Refugees' Identity, Says Agency Chief

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan. 20 (Petra)- Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), condemned on Tuesday the unprecedented Israeli attacks on the agency and its facilities, describing them as part of broader measures "aimed at erasing the identity of Palestinian refugees."In a statement, Lazzarini said the assaults represent "a new level of deliberate and blatant challenge to international law," including UN privileges and immunities, by the State of Israel.He emphasized that Israel is obligated to protect and respect the inviolability of UN buildings, as are all UN member states committed to the rules-based international system.Lazzarini noted that these actions, alongside previous arson attacks and a widespread disinformation campaign, contravene an October ruling by the International Court of Justice, which reaffirmed Israel's obligations under international law to facilitate UNRWA operations rather than hinder them. The court also stressed that Israel has no jurisdiction over East Jerusalem.He warned, "There can be no exceptions. What is happening to UNRWA today could happen tomorrow to any other international organization or diplomatic mission, whether in the occupied Palestinian territory or anywhere in the world."Lazzarini added that international law has been increasingly under attack for some time and risks losing its significance without a strong response from member states.