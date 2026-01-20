Fedorov Plans To Create Drone-Assault Units, Find Replacement For Mavics
"It is important to find a replacement for Mavics and other Chinese drones. As early as this month, we are testing a solution. We will have our own Mavic analogue: the same camera, but with a longer flight range. This direction must be developed," Fedorov said.
He also stressed that creating drone-assault units is now critically important, noting that they proved their effectiveness during the liberation of Kupiansk.
"Creating drone-assault units is an important initiative. They have a different staffing structure and doctrine for drone employment. Recently, Code 9.2 carried out a unique operation in Kupiansk. This tactic works, so the future belongs to drone-assault units. You will hear more about them," the minister said.Read also: Enemy can be stopped by 50,000 casualties per month, effective defense management – Fedorov
As reported, a demonstration of the latest version of the Ukrainian interceptor drone Octopus was held in Kyiv for a British delegation led by UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.
Photo credit: Mykhailo Fedorov / Facebook
