Kyiv Fully Restores Water Supply, Heat To Start Returning To Homes Tomorrow Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He spoke about the continued work of the emergency response headquarters in Kyiv and the Kyiv region and reported on the current situation in the capital after another large-scale enemy attack.

Water supply in Kyiv has been restored. The system is reaching the required operating parameters, although there are still districts with reduced pressure. As a result of the shelling, water infrastructure facilities were left without power.

In the energy sector, the situation remains difficult, but efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are ongoing. Repair crews are working around the clock. At the same time, the operation of critical infrastructure facilities will be reviewed.

"We are analyzing how much electricity can be additionally freed up and redirected to household consumers," Shmyhal said.

Ukrenergo reports severe emergency electricity restrictions after Russian attack

He ordered that an additional analysis be carried out and that all possible facilities be switched to generators in order to free up electricity for the public.

Kyiv has already received 49 of the 55 generators planned, which were allocated from the Ministry of Energy's reserve hub. The remaining units are expected to arrive shortly.

As for heating, 4,000 buildings in the capital remain without heat after the overnight attack. Restoration work is under way.

"We have a clear plan and have gone through it in detail. Launch operations will continue throughout the night. We plan to start heating the boilers late this evening so that in the morning we can begin returning heat to Kyiv residents' homes," Shmyhal said.

According to the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, repair capacity in the capital has been significantly reinforced: 68 teams are already working, including 43 from Ukrzaliznytsia and 25 from other regions.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba reported on Telegram that mobile boiler units are being deployed for key hospitals, maternity hospitals and "points of invincibility."

A total of 1,335 resilience centers are operating in Kyiv, with another 90 additionally deployed by the State Emergency Service.

As a result of Russia's January 20 attack, water infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were left without power, and 5,635 apartment buildings were left without heating.