Government Allocates UAH 1B For Shelters In Kindergartens

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"For the first time this year, the government has allocated UAH 1 billion from the state budget for the construction of shelters in kindergartens. With these funds, shelters will be built in at least 20 kindergartens across various regions of Ukraine," the post said.

Svyrydenko stressed that communities will be able to apply for funding provided they have projects available on the DREAM platform. Applications will be accepted from January 20 until 18:00 on January 26, with the allocation of funds scheduled by the end of February.

Preschool institutions eligible for state subsidies must have at least 100 enrolled children or be special kindergartens or the only preschool in their community where educational activities are conducted in-person or in a blended format, or in facilities where two or more kindergartens operate simultaneously.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine