Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Targets 8 Gigawatts Of Solar And Wind Power By 2032, President Says

2026-01-20 07:06:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Diversification of the economy for our country is the number one priority. From a practical point of view, today we see a growing interest in renewable sources," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We have already inaugurated two big renewable power stations. In the coming six years, we will dramatically increase our capacity to generate energy from solar and wind. In other words, by 2032, we expect to have eight gigawatts of solar and wind energy, because there is a lot of sun and a lot of wind, and we see great potential. We have already contracted several projects, and now we are thinking about storage capacity," the head of state noted.

AzerNews

