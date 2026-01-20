President Aliyev Makes Bold Case For Europecentral Asia Connectivity
Noting that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the European Union's“Global Gateway” project, which will connect Europe with Central Asia, the head of state emphasized that the country has so far mainly invested in transportation infrastructure:“Almost everything is already ready. But the volume of cargo is growing so fast that we have made a decision to increase the capacity of our Trade Sea Port. Thus, connectivity, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity project, will also engage Armenia into the broader regional transportation network of Central Asia and will contribute to the cause of peace. Because Armenia's roads will be opened, it will get benefits from tariffs, and will take part in broader international cooperation.”
