MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LevelJump Enters into Cooperation Agreement with Concerned Shareholder; Announces Board Reconstitution

January 20, 2026 4:00 PM EST | Source: LevelJump Healthcare Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTC Pink: JMPHF) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a leading provider of teleradiology and diagnostic imaging services, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Frank Teti.

Under the terms of the Agreement, LevelJump has agreed to a reconstitution of its Board of Directors (the "Board") to include new independent perspectives. Effective immediately, Dr. Sheldon Levy, Rob Saltsman, and Sean Aylward have been appointed to the Board of Directors with Mr. Aylward serving as Chair of the Board. In conjunction with these appointments, Gary Prihar, Richard Jagodnik, and Jackie Glazer have resigned from the Board.

"LevelJump is pleased to have entered into this cooperation agreement with Mr. Teti," said Mitchell Geisler, CEO of LevelJump. "The addition of these new directors, combined with the skills of our existing team, should position the Board with a fresh perspective to drive growth and enhance shareholder value. We would like to thank our outgoing directors for their service and commitment."

"I am pleased with the outcome of our discussions and the appointment of these three highly qualified individuals," said Frank Teti. "This agreement aligns the Board behind the common goal of maximizing value for all shareholders. I look forward to supporting this refreshed Board as they execute on the Company's strategic plan."

In light of the Agreement, Mr. Teti has withdrawn his previous requisition for a special meeting of shareholders and has agreed to support the Company's updated director slate at the next annual meeting of shareholders.

About the New Directors

Dr. Sheldon Levy Dr. Levy is an experienced medical professional and healthcare executive. He previously served as the President and Medical Director of Riverfront Medical Services, one of Canada's largest privately owned medical assessment companies, and currently serves as President of ADARA Management Inc., a boutique family office with diverse holdings.

Rob Saltsman Mr. Saltsman brings over 25 years of experience in venture capital and public investments. He is the Founder, President and CEO of First Lithium Minerals Corp. and currently serves as Managing Director of Paige Capital Inc.

Sean Aylward Mr. Aylward is a seasoned corporate professional with extensive experience in capital markets and advisory roles, providing deep expertise in corporate structure and strategic growth for Canadian reporting issuers.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler

Chief Executive Officer

...

647-340-2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: LevelJump Healthcare Corp.