MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Women in PR North America Announces 2026 WorkWell Publicity Calendar

January 20, 2026 4:32 PM EST | Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - The Organization of American and Canadian Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America ) announces that registration is now open for its 2026 WorkWell Publicity Calendar, a strategic planning resource designed to help entrepreneurs, PR professionals, and communications leaders plan timely, effective publicity campaigns throughout the year.

The annual calendar provides month-by-month guidance, including key awareness dates, editorial opportunities, pitch angles, and content themes aligned with media cycles. Participants will receive immediate access to the 2026 calendar, allowing them to begin planning for the year ahead.

"Consistent visibility starts with proactive planning," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder of Women in PR North America. "The 2026 WorkWell Publicity Calendar removes the guesswork from PR strategy and helps professionals stay ahead of deadlines, pitch with confidence, and align their stories with what media outlets are already planning to cover."

The 2026 calendar is designed for a wide range of users, including PR agency owners, freelancers, in-house communications teams, and entrepreneurs seeking to build credibility through earned media. Each month includes strategic themes, pitch prompts, and planning guidance to support long-term visibility and brand growth.

Women in PR North America is also inviting companies to partner on the 2026 WorkWell Conference, a premier gathering for PR, investor relations, and business professionals. This milestone event will take place at Hart House in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on May 8, 2026, during Women's Health Month.

Media Contact:

Talia Beckett Davis

Founder & CEO

Canadian Women in Public Relations

American Women in Public Relations

...

womeninpr

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications. Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America®, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

Talia Beckett Davis is the Founder of Women in PR North America and the Owner of Pink Pearl PR, an agency specializing in the baby and kids' industry. She is also the creator of the Public Relations Academy, a global PR platform that helps professionals grow their careers and businesses. Learn more about membership here:







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.