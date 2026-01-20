MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Diversity in Finance Network (DIFN) Closes the Market

January 20, 2026 4:43 PM EST | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Kayden Hudda, Founder and Chairman, Diversity in Finance Network ("DIFN" or the "Network"), Argho Nandi, Board Member, Diversity in Finance Network, Rebecca Leaper, CIBC Capital Markets, along with students and industry professionals, joined Dani Cohen, Head of Talent and Organizational Development, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the 5th Annual Diversity in Finance Conference ("DIF Conference").



Cannot view this video? Visit:



For the fourth consecutive year, CIBC Capital Markets has hosted the DIF Conference at CIBC Square and continues to support the Network's vision towards high quality education and talent development.

Founded in 2020, the Diversity in Finance Conference uniquely brings together over 150 professionals and students across Canada to create better access within Capital Markets and support students in their career aspirations.

With the help of a number of firms and professionals, the DIF Conference has been able to impact over 400 students in such a short time. CIBC Capital Markets is a founding and title sponsor for this phenomenal event and champions diversity alongside students and several other financial institutions. The DIF Conference brings together students from all backgrounds, with the goal to create better access to opportunities in the field.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kayden Hudda

Chairman and Founder

Diversity in Finance Network (DIFN)

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange