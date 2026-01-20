MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) STRACON Group Holding Inc. Announces Board and Committee Appointments

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (BVL: STG) (together with its subsidiaries, "STRACON" or the "Company") today announced changes to its Board of Directors and Board committee leadership, effective January 20, 2026.

Paula Caldwell St-Onge has been appointed to the Board of Directors and will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Sustainability Committee. Ms. Caldwell St-Onge has also been appointed Chair of the Sustainability Committee. She replaces Geoffrey Cohen on the Board and the Audit Committee.

The Company also announced the appointment of Miguel Aramburú as Chair of the Audit Committee and Felipe Cantuarias as Chair of the Talent and Compensation Committee.

Geoffrey Cohen is transitioning from his role as a director to join management as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

"We are pleased to welcome Paula to the Board and to formalize the leadership structure of our Board committees," said Fernando Garcia-Rosell, Chairman of the Board. "Paula brings extensive experience in governance, sustainability, and international relations that will be valuable as STRACON continues to advance its strategy across the Americas. We also thank Geoff for his contributions as a director and look forward to his continued leadership in his new role as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development."

About Paula Caldwell St-Onge

Paula Caldwell St-Onge, B.Sc., MBA, ICD.D, is an experienced Ambassador with over 30 years of public-sector leadership. She has extensive experience in international relations and trade, governance, political risk, sustainable development, community engagement, and environmental sciences.

Her experience as an independent director includes service with two mining companies, a clean technology accelerator program, and as Chair of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. She also serves as a strategic advisor to non-profit organizations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainable agriculture.

Ms. Caldwell St-Onge holds an MBA in Leadership and Sustainability and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from Queen's University, and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors at the University of Toronto.

About STRACON Group

STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements relating to the expected roles and contributions of the new appointees. Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STRACON undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Josh Wardell, Vice President, Investor Relations

STRACON Group Holding Inc.

65 Queen Street West, Suite 910

Toronto, ON, Canada M5H 2M5

Tel: 416-553-8443

Email: ...

Website:







