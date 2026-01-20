MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ciscom Announces A Revenue Rebound, An Enhanced Digital Offering And A Positive Outlook for 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - CISCOM Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) (" Ciscom " or "the Company "), which actively invests in, acquires, and manages companies within the Information and Communication Technology ("ICT") sector with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, is pleased to provide a positive business update heading into 2026, underscoring a strong revenue rebound, the launch of a new proprietary digital platform, leading to improved profitability.

Revenue Rebound Underway

Ciscom is experiencing an immediate and measurable year-over-year improvement following the agreement in principle between Canada Post Corporation ("CPC") and its unions, which removed a critical bottleneck in the direct mail industry.

Direct mail sales recovered sharply by the end of 2025 as clients resumed campaigns that had been deferred earlier in the year. More importantly, campaign planning with clients is now firmly underway for 2026.

Following collaborative planning sessions with clients and early commitments for 2026 campaigns, the Company anticipates restoring volumes to pre-2025 levels, signaling a recovery and a clear and material year-over-year improvement.

Engage+ Positions Ciscom For Digital Growth

Prospect Media has launched Engage+, and a number of clients already use the platform. This proprietary programmatic digital flyer platform is powered by proprietary data. Engage+ is designed to outperform incumbent offerings on reach, engagement, cost efficiency, and delivering stronger return on investments for clients.

Early market response has been positive, validating Engage+ as a new scalable engine that diversifies Ciscom's revenue mix beyond traditional channels. Management views Engage+ as a strategic differentiator.

In addition to this organic initiative, the Company continues to evaluate additional tuck-in opportunities and initiatives aimed at further revenue diversification and growth.

Positioned for 2026 Execution

"We were pro-active and didn't wait for conditions to improve," said Michel Pepin, President, CEO, and Director of Ciscom Corp. "We reduced costs, protected cash, paid down debt, and continued building data-led solutions. Demand is returning and Ciscom is positioned to convert revenue growth directly into improved profitability."

Ciscom proactively reset its expense base early in 2025, permanently lowering operating costs and improving overall efficiency.

As a result, EBITDA before one-time charges for impairment and reorganizational expenses is expected to be positive in 2025.

With revenue recovering, a lean cost structure in place and new digital products launching, Ciscom enters 2026 financially stronger and operationally better positioned than it has been in years.

Management continues to actively address the Company's fundamentals and its market valuation to ensure that shareholders' value is reestablished – removing the current disconnect.

About Ciscom Corp.

Ciscom actively invests in, acquires, and manages market leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, targeting SMEs with proven profitability. This approach allows entrepreneurs to monetize their equity and continue contributing, enhancing shareholder value through acquisitions. As a leader in omni-media, particularly in data-driven marketing, Ciscom, through its subsidiaries, optimizes advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. Strategic ICT acquisitions bolster service offerings and shareholder value, marking Ciscom as an emergent force in the data driven and technology market. Ciscom became an issuer in June 2023 on the CSE and October 2023 on the OTCQB. Ciscom has two subsidiaries, namely Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group. For more information, visit .

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures, in particular, EBITDA, calculated as total operating income (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, other non-cash expenses. The closest comparable IFRS measure is total operating income (loss). Such measures are standard practices for emerging companies with significant non-cash items as part of management disclosures.

The Company believes that this measure provides investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes this financial measure is important in evaluating the Company's performance, it is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS.

Michel Pepin

President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to Ciscom and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass. Forward-looking statements include statements and information regarding the anticipated audited financial results, anticipated signing of additional clients, potential future acquisitions and financings, future business and operational focuses of Ciscom, future expectations of growth and profits, future grants of equity incentive awards, future payments of dividends, the future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the capital requirements of the Company and ability to maintain adequate capital resources to carry out its business activities and raise additional capital as required or expedient; the ability to identify target acquisitions and complete such transactions on an economic basis or at all, and successfully integrate those business; the ability to convert the potential in the pursued business opportunities to tangible benefits to the Company or its shareholders; risks of a material adverse change to the Company's assets or revenue; stock market volatility and capital market valuation; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; dependence on key personnel; the Company's early stage of development; potential losses on investments; unstable and potentially negative economic conditions; fluctuations in interest rates; competition for investments within the ICT sector; maintenance of client relationships; maintaining a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange; risks related to potential dilution in the event of future financings; audit risk; litigation risk and risk of future legal proceedings; jurisdictional and regulatory risk; lack of operating cash flow; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; rising costs related to inflation; and effects of market interest on price of securities and potential dilution; and those factors detailed in the Company's prospectus dated June 5, 2023 and other public documents filed under Ciscom's profile at . The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Ciscom's assumptions in making any forward-looking statements herein include that no significant events will occur outside of Ciscom's normal course of business and that the material factors referred to in this paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. Although Ciscom has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Ciscom as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Ciscom does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.







