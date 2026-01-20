Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Gov't Welcomes US Pres. Invitation To Amir To Contribute To Board Of Peace Efforts


2026-01-20 07:05:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) - The Cabinet, in its weekly meeting on Tuesday, welcomed the US President Donald Trump's invitation to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to contribute to the international efforts related to the Board of Peace.
The Cabinet also welcomed the launch of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji in a statement following the meeting.
It hopes that this important step will help consolidate the truce and address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Strip. It further welcomed the establishment of the Palestinian National Committee.
The Cabinet expressed the State of Kuwait's appreciation for President Trump's role in achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for announcing the establishment of the Board of Peace. It also commended the international efforts exerted in this regard.
The Cabinet reaffirmed the State of Kuwait's firm political and humanitarian support for the Palestinian people until they obtain all their rights. (end)
ibi


MENAFN20012026000071011013ID1110627405



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search