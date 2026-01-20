403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Gov't Welcomes US Pres. Invitation To Amir To Contribute To Board Of Peace Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) - The Cabinet, in its weekly meeting on Tuesday, welcomed the US President Donald Trump's invitation to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to contribute to the international efforts related to the Board of Peace.
The Cabinet also welcomed the launch of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji in a statement following the meeting.
It hopes that this important step will help consolidate the truce and address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Strip. It further welcomed the establishment of the Palestinian National Committee.
The Cabinet expressed the State of Kuwait's appreciation for President Trump's role in achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for announcing the establishment of the Board of Peace. It also commended the international efforts exerted in this regard.
The Cabinet reaffirmed the State of Kuwait's firm political and humanitarian support for the Palestinian people until they obtain all their rights. (end)
ibi
The Cabinet also welcomed the launch of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji in a statement following the meeting.
It hopes that this important step will help consolidate the truce and address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Strip. It further welcomed the establishment of the Palestinian National Committee.
The Cabinet expressed the State of Kuwait's appreciation for President Trump's role in achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for announcing the establishment of the Board of Peace. It also commended the international efforts exerted in this regard.
The Cabinet reaffirmed the State of Kuwait's firm political and humanitarian support for the Palestinian people until they obtain all their rights. (end)
ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment