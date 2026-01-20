403
UK Minister: Appalled By Israel's Demolition Of UNRWA Buildings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 20 (KUNA) - UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa Hamish Falconer stated Tuesday that he is appalled by reports that Israel has started the demolition of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)'s compound in East Jerusalem.
In a post on X platform, Falconer regretted Israel is carrying out another attack on UNRWA's vital work for Palestinians.
"Israel must abide by its obligations to protect and respect UN premises," he stressed.
Earlier, Israeli occupation authorities demolished mobile offices inside the headquarters of the UNRWA in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.
Israeli machinery, accompanied by the so-called Israel Land Authority, carried out the demolition of the mobile offices within the UN agency's compound, removed the UN flag, and hoisted the Israeli flag, citing an alleged lack of licensing, said the Al-Quds Governorate. (end)
